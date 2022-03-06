Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,959 shares of company stock worth $16,247,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $241.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $245.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.