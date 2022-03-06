Piper Sandler Cuts Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $43.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE:OSH opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 179,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

