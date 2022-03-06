Piper Sandler Raises Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $44.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEBO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.