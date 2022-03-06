Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $211.58 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $211.58 million and $240,190.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00297997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00086689 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004745 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,654,806 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.