Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. 879,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,915. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

