Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Playtika has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playtika (PLTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.