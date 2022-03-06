Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of PSTV opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.32. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.