PM CAPITAL Ltd Has $82.66 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

PM CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for 15.8% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Teck Resources worth $82,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,576,000 after buying an additional 502,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,976,000 after buying an additional 167,985 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. 7,137,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $41.51.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

