POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PNT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.