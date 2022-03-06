POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PNT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

