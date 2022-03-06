Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) to announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Polaris reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.11 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polaris.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $3,632,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PII stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.
About Polaris (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.