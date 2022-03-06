Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.22

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. Polis has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $21,172.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polis has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007487 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00101641 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00295219 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

