Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.000-$17.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool has a one year low of $313.92 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $565.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Pool by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

