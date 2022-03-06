Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Porch Group has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

