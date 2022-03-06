Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$75.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.67.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at C$328,554.50. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 in the last 90 days.

PD stock opened at C$74.58 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$76.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.13. The stock has a market cap of C$992.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.60.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

