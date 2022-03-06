Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 90,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Several research firms have commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

