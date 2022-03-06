Presearch (PRE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $536,701.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and $536,701.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00265029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001416 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

