Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

