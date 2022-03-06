Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $226,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

