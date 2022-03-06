Project Pai Market Cap Reaches $5.80 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $856,076.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073176 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,795,929,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,592,838,489 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

