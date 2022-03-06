ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ProPetro stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 1,245,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,785. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.82.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 296,969 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

