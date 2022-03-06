ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will report $1.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. ProQR Therapeutics reported sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 million to $9.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

