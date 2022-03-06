ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 433,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,117. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

