PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.48 Million

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to post $65.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $268.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.59 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $304.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,873. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

