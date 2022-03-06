PROS (NYSE:PRO) PT Lowered to $33.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of PRO stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PROS by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PROS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $9,480,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in PROS by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares during the period.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.