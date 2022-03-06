PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,610 shares of company stock worth $4,549,309. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

