Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 38,023 shares of company stock worth $118,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,605.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 396,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

