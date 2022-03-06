Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vroom, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.94). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

VRM opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vroom has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $83,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 15.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,794,000 after buying an additional 2,456,739 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,018,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Vroom by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 1,472,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vroom by 162.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after buying an additional 1,038,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

