Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCSI. JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 59.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

