Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $17.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

