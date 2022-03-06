Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reduced by Analyst

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 79.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.