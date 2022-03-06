Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lifted by Capital One Financial

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

PDC Energy stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

