Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CFX opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.92 and a 12-month high of C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.41.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

