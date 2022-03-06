QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.35.

OTCMKTS:QNBC opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. QNB has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

