QUAI DAO Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (CURRENCY:QUAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $922,029.85 and approximately $71,022.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.07 or 0.06784039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.91 or 1.00039288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048473 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

