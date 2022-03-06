QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QUIK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.31. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

