Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of QRTEP traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,937. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $88.80 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

