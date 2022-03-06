Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 136,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 164,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.94 million and a PE ratio of -107.50.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has a portfolio of three properties, which covers an area of 7,361.42 hectares. Its flagship project is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,838.94 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern QuÃ©bec.

