Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after buying an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

