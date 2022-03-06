Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 4.8%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 53,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,225,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

