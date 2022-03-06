Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $15.76

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $16.40. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
