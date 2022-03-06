Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $15.76

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $16.40. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

