Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RPID traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 107,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,875. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPID shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

