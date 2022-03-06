Raymond James Downgrades Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) to Hold

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$15.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRE. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$679.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$8.38 and a 52-week high of C$14.96.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.