Raymond James Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $220.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.57. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $160.99 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after acquiring an additional 481,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

