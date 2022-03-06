Raymond James Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$70.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.12.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$22.21 and a 12-month high of C$53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.05 per share, with a total value of C$195,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,866,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,223,997.93. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,332.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

