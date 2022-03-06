Real Estate Management Services LLC Acquires 8,800 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,710. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

