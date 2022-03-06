Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realogy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

RLGY opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. Realogy has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Realogy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Realogy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

