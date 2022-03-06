Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 328.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98,459 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,158,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 89,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 64.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 705,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 275,892 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

