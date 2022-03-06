REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.24

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1247376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.
About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
