REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.24

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 1247376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REE Automotive by 653.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

