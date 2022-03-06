Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $594,638.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.01 or 0.06749868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,692.46 or 0.99873085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

