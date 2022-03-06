REGENXBIO Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

RGNX opened at $27.60 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after buying an additional 209,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after buying an additional 62,815 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 690.1% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

